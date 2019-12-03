|
|
|
DELICATA Immacolata (Margaret) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, At Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Immacolata, beloved wife of the late Carmine, much loved mum of Tony, Claudio and Marina, mother-in-law of Nadia, Gordon and Melissa, loving nonna of Gianluca and Roby and a loving sister to Mario, Alfredo, Biagio and Vincenzo. A Requiem Mass will be held at Holy Cross RC Church, Bangholm, Loan, on Tuesday, December 10, at 9.30 am, followed by interment at Inveresk Cemetery, Musselburgh, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Immacolata will be received into church on Monday, December 9, at 4 pm. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 3, 2019