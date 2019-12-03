Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Immacolata DELICATA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Immacolata (Margaret) DELICATA

Notice Condolences

Immacolata (Margaret) DELICATA Notice
DELICATA Immacolata (Margaret) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, At Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Immacolata, beloved wife of the late Carmine, much loved mum of Tony, Claudio and Marina, mother-in-law of Nadia, Gordon and Melissa, loving nonna of Gianluca and Roby and a loving sister to Mario, Alfredo, Biagio and Vincenzo. A Requiem Mass will be held at Holy Cross RC Church, Bangholm, Loan, on Tuesday, December 10, at 9.30 am, followed by interment at Inveresk Cemetery, Musselburgh, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Immacolata will be received into church on Monday, December 9, at 4 pm. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -