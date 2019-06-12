Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian PATERSON

Notice

Ian PATERSON Notice
PATERSON Ian (Penicuik)
The family wish to thank you for your kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy received on their sad loss of Ian. Special thanks to all who attended Mortonhall Crematorium, John Jones, for his lovely service, Scotmid Funeral Service, for the funeral arrangements, thanks also to the doctors and staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for all their efforts. The sum of £725 was donated to the British Heart Foundation, thank you.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.