PATERSON Ian (Penicuik)
The family wish to thank you for your kind thoughts and expressions of sympathy received on their sad loss of Ian. Special thanks to all who attended Mortonhall Crematorium, John Jones, for his lovely service, Scotmid Funeral Service, for the funeral arrangements, thanks also to the doctors and staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for all their efforts. The sum of £725 was donated to the British Heart Foundation, thank you.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 12, 2019
