Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
13:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Ian MUIR

Ian MUIR Notice
MUIR Ian (Leith)
Suddenly, in Turkey on Friday, June 7, 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving dad of Grant, Avril and Ailsa. Cherished grandpa of Hana, Katie, Hollie, Kenneth and Craig. A great man who will be sadly missed by all. A celebration of his life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Monday, June 24, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Bloodwise. Bright colours and Cowboys welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 19, 2019
