MORRISON Ian (Canonmills) Peacefully, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Ferryfield, Ian, beloved husband to the late Marjorie Morrison, loving dad to Mark and Jeni, much loved grandpa to Finlay and Freya, father-in-law to Gregory and Laura. Sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Ian’s life will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, July 11, at 11.30 am (family only) then on to St Giles Cathedral at 1 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 5, 2019
