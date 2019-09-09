|
McVICAR
Ian (Eeny) (Newtongrange)
Sadly and very suddenly taken, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Friday, August 30, 2019, aged 67 years. Eeny, loyal and loving husband of Isobel, adored father of Ian and Gillian, dear father-in-law to Carol. Cherished papa to Rebecca, Owen, Cerys and Mackenzie and a much loved brother, brother-in-law, nephew and uncle to the family.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, September 16, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, a collection will be taken in aid of Parkinson's UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 9, 2019