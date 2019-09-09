Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian McVICAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian (Eeny) McVICAR

Notice Condolences

Ian (Eeny) McVICAR Notice
McVICAR
Ian (Eeny) (Newtongrange)
Sadly and very suddenly taken, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Friday, August 30, 2019, aged 67 years. Eeny, loyal and loving husband of Isobel, adored father of Ian and Gillian, dear father-in-law to Carol. Cherished papa to Rebecca, Owen, Cerys and Mackenzie and a much loved brother, brother-in-law, nephew and uncle to the family.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, September 16, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, a collection will be taken in aid of Parkinson's UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.