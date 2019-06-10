Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00
Cockpen and Carrington Parish Church
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30
Cockpen Cemetery
LUSTY Ian (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully at the Western General Hospital, on May 30, 2019, Ian, aged 64 years (late of 1st Battalion Royal Scots), much loved husband of Anne, beloved dad of Natasha, father-in-law of David and a loving papa of Caitlin, Rhys, Murray and Fraser. Funeral service will take place at Cockpen and Carrington Parish Church, on Friday, June 14, at 10 am, followed by interment at Cockpen Cemetery, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 10, 2019
