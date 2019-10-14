|
CAMPBELL Ian Livingstone (Currie)
Peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, after a short illness, Ian, beloved husband of Alison (Elsie), much loved father of Colin, Ian, Gillian and Elaine, father-in-law of Margaret and Ally and adored grandad of Neil, Mairi, Sarah, Laura, Amy, Katie and Lucy. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, October 18, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 14, 2019