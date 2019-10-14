Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00
Mortonhall Crematorium
Main Chapel
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Livingstone CAMPBELL

Notice Condolences

Ian Livingstone CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL Ian Livingstone (Currie)
Peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, after a short illness, Ian, beloved husband of Alison (Elsie), much loved father of Colin, Ian, Gillian and Elaine, father-in-law of Margaret and Ally and adored grandad of Neil, Mairi, Sarah, Laura, Amy, Katie and Lucy. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, October 18, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.