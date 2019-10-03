|
JOHNSTON Ian (Fountainbridge)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, aged 73. Ian, loving husband to Carol, much loved dad to Craig, father-in-law to Peter and a brother to Archie, the late George, Douglas and Colin. A celebration of his life will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, October 7, at 9 am, all welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if so desired may be given after the service in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 3, 2019