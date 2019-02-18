Home

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
GILROY Ian (Penicuik / Oxgangs / Moredun)
Peacefully, on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, after a long illness bravely borne, Ian, dearly loved son of Ann and the late Thomas Gilroy, devoted father to Craig and Euan, much loved brother of Audrey and Paul and brother-in-law Alan. Special uncle to Liam, Deborah, Mark, Ryan and Scott, will be sadly missed by all. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, February 22, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, but donations may be made to Marie Curie Hospice Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2019
