|
|
|
FLYNN Ian (Leith)
Peacefully, at Erskine Home, Gilmerton, on November 24, 2019, Ian (ex Cameron Highlanders and Queens Own), beloved husband of the late Muriel, much loved dad of Lorna, Eleanor, Tracey, Maggi, Davina and the late Maryelaina, dear father-in-law to George, Donnie, Kenny and Mark, dearly loved grandad and great-grandad of the family. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, December 2, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 28, 2019