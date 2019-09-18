|
FLOCKHART Ian (Fairmilehead)
Peacefully at Ferryfield House, on Monday, September 2, 2019, Ian, beloved husband to the late Grace (nee Simpson), much loved dad to son Ian, dear brother to the late Alistair, loving uncle, dear father-in-law to Catriona, good friend to all who knew him and sadly missed by all. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, September 25, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2019