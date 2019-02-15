|
|
|
MURRAY Ian, Easton (Caiystane)
Margaret and family wish to thank all relatives, friends, and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and floral tributes received on the sudden sad loss of Ian. Special thanks to the Scottish Ambulance Medics who attended Ian at home. Thanks to Dr Uttley and staff at Morningside Medical Practice who looked after Ian for many years, the Rev Cheryl McKellar-Young of Fairmilehead Parish Church for her comforting service and all who attended at Mortonhall Crematorium. William Purves for their professional service. Donations of £400 was raised for Big Hearts Community Trust, for which we thank you.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 15, 2019
