Resources More Obituaries for Iain GARDEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Iain GARDEN

Notice GARDEN Iain (Inverurie / Kirkliston)

Sheila, Lindsey and Neil would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy received during their recent sad loss of a much loved husband and dad, Iain. Special thanks to the staff of Kirkliston Medical Practice, district nurses and Heart Failure Team for their care and attention. To Candice Dillen for her comforting service and to Sandy Hay for sharing his memories of a long standing friend. To W.T. Dunbar & Sons for their efficient and caring funeral arrangements and to all those who paid their last respects at the Cloister Chapel, Warriston and who so generously donated £300 for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland. Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 9, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices