TOWNSLEY Hughie (Edinburgh)
Passed away suddenly, at home on Friday, May 31, 2019. Cherished husband of the late Mary-Jane, beloved father of Joe, Mark and the late Chico. Devoted grandfather, great-grandfather and loving uncle.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 2 pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel. Thereafter to Mortonhall Cemetery for the service of committal, at 3 pm. All welcome.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 7, 2019
