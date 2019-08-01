|
WILSON
Honor (nee Tansey)
(Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, Honor, beloved wife of
Willie, much loved mother to Mark, Stuart and Neil and a devoted
grandmother. A Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2019,at 12.30 pm, at St Patrick’s RC Church, followed by a committal service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel at 2 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 1, 2019