Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:30
St Patrick's RC Church
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Honor WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Honor (Tansey) WILSON

Notice Condolences

Honor (Tansey) WILSON Notice
WILSON Honor (nee Tansey) (Edinburgh) Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, Honor, beloved wife of Willie, much loved mother to Mark, Stuart and Neil and a devoted grandmother. A Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2019,at 12.30 pm, at St Patrick’s RC Church, followed by a committal service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel at 2 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.