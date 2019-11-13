|
MURRELL Henry (Harry) (Dunfermline, formerly of Leith and Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on November 8, 2019, aged 86. Beloved husband of Margaret, devoted father to Lynn and Peter, proud grandad to Cameron, Ross and Finlay and much loved father-in-law to Nicola. Service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Monday, November 18, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received in aid of the British Heart Foundation at the end of the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2019