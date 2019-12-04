|
LANG Henry (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Friday, November 29, 2019. Henry, devoted husband of Elsie, beloved father of Susan and Stuart, father-in-law of Alan and Sheila, loving papa of Scott, Heather and Amanda and loved brother to Pamela. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, December 10, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2019