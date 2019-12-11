|
GIBSON Henry (Kirkcaldy)
Peacefully, at Chapel Level Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, Henry, aged 88 years, formerly of Essendean Place, Edinburgh, beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad to Mark and father-in-law to Julie, dear brother and also a loving grandad to Sophie and Amiee. Will be sadly missed. Service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, December 20, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 11, 2019