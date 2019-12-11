Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry GIBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry GIBSON

Notice Condolences

Henry GIBSON Notice
GIBSON Henry (Kirkcaldy)
Peacefully, at Chapel Level Care Home, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, Henry, aged 88 years, formerly of Essendean Place, Edinburgh, beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad to Mark and father-in-law to Julie, dear brother and also a loving grandad to Sophie and Amiee. Will be sadly missed. Service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, December 20, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -