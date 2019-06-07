Home

Helen (Chappel) WALLACE

WALLACE Helen
(nee Chappel) (Tollcross / Leith)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, Helen, beloved wife of the late Felix, much loved mum and granny ya ya. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, June 13, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, donations to Cancer Research can be given on retiral of service if desired. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 7, 2019
