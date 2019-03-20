Home

Helen (Watt/Gray) MITCHELL

MITCHELL Helen (Watt/Gray) (Ferniehill)
Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Monday, March 11, 2019, Helen, loving mum of Bobby and the late Helen, cherished gran of John, Katie, Kenny, Joanne and Michael and great-gran. Will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, March 27, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
A retiral collection will be held in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 20, 2019
