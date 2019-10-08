Home

Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Helen, beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum of Gordon, Jane and the late Ian, devoted gran of Robert and Kevin and old gran of Euan and Aiden. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, October 11, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A bus will be in attendance leaving Pencaitland Institute at 1.15 pm. Ormiston Post Office at 1.20 pm and Tranent Police Station at 1.25 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 8, 2019
