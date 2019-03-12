|
|
|
LINN Helen (Tranent / formerly Newbattle / Eskbank / Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on March 1, 2019, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of 60 years of Jim, adored mum of Jim, David, Karen, Brian, Clare, Andrew and Trisha, much loved sister to Margaret, treasured mother-in-law of Campbell, Suzanne, Kevin, Julie and Zoe, cherished granny to her eleven grandchildren, aunt and friend. Proud Nurse, Midwife and Health Visitor. Service on Monday, March 18, at 10 am, in St Martin's RC, Tranent, followed by interment at Tranent Cemetery, at 11.15 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given at the service in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More