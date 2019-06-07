|
SCOTT Helen Jane (Morningside)
We are sad to announce the passing of Helen (Scottie), on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Western General Hospital, after a courageous and spirited battle with a debilitating illness. Helen was a much loved, highly respected aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, good friend and colleague to many. She will be sorely missed. Helen's wish was to be interred with her beloved daughter Billinda at Mortonhall Remembrance Garden.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 7, 2019
