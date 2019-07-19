Home

Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Helen HUNTER Notice
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with a long term illness. Beloved wife of the late Jim Hunter, wonderful mum to Craig, Elaine and Fiona. Mother-in-law to Bill, Greg and Craig, devoted nana to Owen. Much loved sister and great friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on July 24, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please. Retiral collection for Harlawhill Day Care Centre.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 19, 2019
