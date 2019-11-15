|
|
|
HONEYSETT Helen (Ina) (Longniddry)
Peacefully, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Ina, a devoted wife to the late Jim, a cherished mum to Linda and Colin.
A loving nana to Paul and mother-in-law to Christian.
Ina will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, November 21, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Ina, will be taken for Chest Heart and Stroke.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 15, 2019