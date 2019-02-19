Home

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:30
Mortonhall Crematorium
Pentland Chapel
Helen (Christie) GAULD

Helen (Christie) GAULD Notice
GAULD Helen (nee Christie) (Stonehaven / Sighthill)
Peacefully, after a short illness at home, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Helen, beloved wife of the late Ian, much loved mum of Catherine, Ian and Stuart, mother-in-law to William, Carol and Isobel, proud granny to Kayleigh, Andrew and Lloyd and soon to be great-granny. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, February 26, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2019
