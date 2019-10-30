Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen (Callaghan) DUNN

Notice Condolences

Helen (Callaghan) DUNN Notice
DUNN Helen (nee Callaghan) (Moredunvale)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on October 19, 2019, Helen, beloved wife of the late Henry, loving mum to Pauline, Mandy, Belinda, Julie and Jason, much loved nana, great- nana, auntie and a dear sister to Ian and the late Theresa. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Monday, November 4, at 10.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations can be made on retiral in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.