DUNN Helen (nee Callaghan) (Moredunvale)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on October 19, 2019, Helen, beloved wife of the late Henry, loving mum to Pauline, Mandy, Belinda, Julie and Jason, much loved nana, great- nana, auntie and a dear sister to Ian and the late Theresa. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Monday, November 4, at 10.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations can be made on retiral in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 30, 2019