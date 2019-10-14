Home

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
09:30
St Theresa's RC Church
East Calder
DONNELLY Helen (East Calder)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, after a short illness, Helen, aged 73 years. Beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mum of Susan, Lynda and Pauline, loving granny of James, Rachael, Sarah, Claire and Scott.
Sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service at St Theresa's RC Church, East Calder, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 9.30 am, thereafter to Adambrae Cemetery, arriving at 11am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 14, 2019
