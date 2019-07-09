Home

Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:15
Musselburgh Funeral Parlour
8 Lochend Road South
Musselburgh
Interment
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00
Inveresk Cemetery
Helen Armit Stevenson (Gay) PATERSON

PATERSON Helen Armit Stevenson (nee Gay) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, on June 26, 2019, at The Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Beloved wife of the late Eric, loving mum of Robert, Eric and the late David, dear mother-in-law of Margaret, a much loved sister, gran, great-gran and aunt to the family. A service will take place at Musselburgh Funeral Parlour, 8 Lochend Road South, Musselburgh on Friday, July 12, at 10.15 am, interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery, at 11 am. All welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 9, 2019
