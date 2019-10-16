Home

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
15:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
McWILLIAMS
Heather (Ann) (The Inch)
After a short battle against illness, bravely borne and never once complained. Loving wife of the late John, mother of Paul and the late Barry, mother-in-law of Lisa, sister of Pat, Carol, and Shirley, auntie to many and very proud nana to Harris and Blair. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 16, 2019
