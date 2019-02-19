|
|
|
RAFFERTY Hazel D. (Joppa)
At home on February 11, 2019, Hazel, beloved wife of the late Iain, dearly loved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law of Mooneen and Sioban, Alice and Emilie, Yacou and Hugh and a dear friend to many. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Friday, February 22, at 1 pm, to which all her many friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made in aid of RNLI.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2019
