Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
13:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel RAFFERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel D. RAFFERTY

Notice Condolences

Hazel D. RAFFERTY Notice
RAFFERTY Hazel D. (Joppa)
At home on February 11, 2019, Hazel, beloved wife of the late Iain, dearly loved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law of Mooneen and Sioban, Alice and Emilie, Yacou and Hugh and a dear friend to many. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Friday, February 22, at 1 pm, to which all her many friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made in aid of RNLI.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.