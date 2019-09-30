Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
14:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry MILNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry (Henry) MILNE

Notice Condolences

Harry (Henry) MILNE Notice
MILNE Harry (Henry) (Piershill / Leith)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Manor Care Home, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Harry, loving husband to the late Betty, much loved dad to Malcolm and Gary, father-in-law to Val and Donna, cherished grandad to Kirsten and Erin. Friend of many. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, October 4, at 2 pm, followed by interment in Seafield Cemetery. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of Epilepsy Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.