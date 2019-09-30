|
|
|
MILNE Harry (Henry) (Piershill / Leith)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Victoria Manor Care Home, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Harry, loving husband to the late Betty, much loved dad to Malcolm and Gary, father-in-law to Val and Donna, cherished grandad to Kirsten and Erin. Friend of many. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, October 4, at 2 pm, followed by interment in Seafield Cemetery. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of Epilepsy Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 30, 2019