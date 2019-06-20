Home

Suddenly but peacefully, at home, on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Harry aged 87, much loved husband to the late Etta, loving dad to Colin and his partner Nadia and loving dad to the late John, cherished uncle to Fiona and proud grandad to Joshua. Funeral service at Newton Parish Church, on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 am, committal thereafter at Newton Cemetery, at approximately 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 20, 2019
