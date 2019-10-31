|
|
|
LANGHAM Harold Stuart (Portobello, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on October 25, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, very much loved husband of the late Jean and father to Julie, Susan, Lesley and Stuart, grandfather to six and great-grandfather to eleven. A service will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Seafield Crematorium, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Harold will be taken for Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 31, 2019