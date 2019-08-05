Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
15:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Greta SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta SMITH

Notice Condolences

Greta SMITH Notice
SMITH Greta (Belford / Leith)
Peacefully, after a very short illness at the Western General Hospital on Friday, July 26, 2019, Greta (nee Paterson), much loved mum of Chris and the late Tom, dear mother-in-law to John, loving gran to Gordon, Jennifer, Iain and Thomas and a close holiday companion and friend of many years of Joy. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Thursday, August 8, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome.Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.