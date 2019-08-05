|
SMITH Greta (Belford / Leith)
Peacefully, after a very short illness at the Western General Hospital on Friday, July 26, 2019, Greta (nee Paterson), much loved mum of Chris and the late Tom, dear mother-in-law to John, loving gran to Gordon, Jennifer, Iain and Thomas and a close holiday companion and friend of many years of Joy. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Thursday, August 8, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome.Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 5, 2019