THOMAS Graham (Juniper Green)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Graham, aged 76 years, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Alison, Iain and Lorna and devoted grandad of Kiera, Rhys, Eilidh, Isla, Euan and Violet. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Following a private burial, a celebration of Graham's life will be held at Juniper Green Parish Church, on Saturday, September 28, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 23, 2019