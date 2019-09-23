Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00
Juniper Green Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham THOMAS

Notice Condolences

Graham THOMAS Notice
THOMAS Graham (Juniper Green)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Graham, aged 76 years, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Alison, Iain and Lorna and devoted grandad of Kiera, Rhys, Eilidh, Isla, Euan and Violet. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Following a private burial, a celebration of Graham's life will be held at Juniper Green Parish Church, on Saturday, September 28, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.