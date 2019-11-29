Home

BOYD Graham (Stoke-on-Trent / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Graham, aged 61 years, beloved son of the late John and Margaret. Much loved brother of Malcolm, Lynn and Gillian. A much loved uncle to Grant and Ryan and great-uncle to Ashleigh. Formerly of British Gas. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11.00 am, to which all are welcome. Donations if desired, will be taken in aid of Diabetes UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 29, 2019
