FARQUHARSON Graeme (Carrick Knowe)
Peacefully, passed away, at home, with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Graeme, loving son of Muriel, much loved brother of Louise, loving father of Hannah, loving uncle to Ashley, Hayley and Kareem and a good friend to Magz. Memorial service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11 am, to which all are welcome, thereafter Graeme will be laid to rest at Corstorphine Hill Cemetery, at 12.30 pm. Donations can be given if desired in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 25, 2019
