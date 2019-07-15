Home

BROWN Graeme Nixon (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Ellens Glen House, on July 10, 2019, Graeme, (formerly of William Purves Funeral Directors), dearly loved husband of the late Elaine, much loved dad of Sharon, Paul and Stephen, dear father-in-law of Gordon, Rosemarie and Nisha and proud and loving grandpa of Amelie, Jack, Kye and Aarika. Thanksgiving service at Wester Hailes Baptist Church, Clovenstone Park, Edinburgh, EH14 3BG, on Monday, July 22, at 11 am, to which all are invited. Committal thereafter private. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be sent to Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, or given at the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2019
