

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel,
WILSON Grace (nee Dickson) (Southside, Edinburgh)
Peacefully passed away, on October 3, 2019, at The Erskine Nursing Home. Beloved wife to the late Jack, much loved mum to Christine and Kenneth, mother-in-law to Chuck and Janice. Devoted gran to Nicky, Joy, Julie and Stuart, and great-granny to Katie and Sophie. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10 am, to which all are warmly invited. Please wear some yellow.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019
