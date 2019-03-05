Home

Grace (nee McKegney) (Kathleen) CAMERON

CAMERON Grace (Kathleen)
(nee McKegney) (Riversdale Grove)
On March 2, 2019, at Murrayfield Care Home, Kathleen, wife of the late Norman, adored mother of Fiona and the late Noreen, treasured mother-in-law of Laing, devoted grandma of Gillian, Kimberley and Ashley and great-grandma of Rory and Hollie. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Friday, March 8, at 2.30 pm. No black ties please, bright colours preferred and family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2019
