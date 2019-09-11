|
DAVIDSON Grace
(nee Robertson) (Loanhead)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on September 2, 2019, Grace, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob), much loved mum of Iain and Liz and Joan and Kevin and a loved nana, great-nana and sister. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Tuesday, September 17, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the end of the service in aid of Thornlea Nursing Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 11, 2019