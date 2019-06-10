Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Grace (Jones) ANDERSON

Grace (Jones) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Grace (nee Jones) (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on June 2, 2019, aged 89. Grace, beloved wife of the late Alex, dearly loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie to all her family. Funeral Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, June 14, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, however a collection will be taken on behalf Dementia Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 10, 2019
