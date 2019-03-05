Resources More Obituaries for Gordon TODD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon TODD

Notice TODD Gordon (Corstorphine)

Helen, Gordon, Brian and Jackie would like to express their sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to family and friends for the kindness, love and support shown following their recent sad loss of Gordon. The family would also like to thank all who attended Mortonhall Crematorium on February 13 and for the generous donations, £800 being donated to the Western General Hospital, cancer care team. Thanks also to celebrant Isla Craig for a comforting service, sincere thanks to Karen MacRae, cancer nurse specialist, Dr Weil and staff at Penicuik Medical Practice, Louise, Claire and Colette Midlothian Respiratory Team, staff Ward 204, ERI for all their care given to Gordon. Thanks also to William Purves for their care, compassion and excellent funeral arrangements. Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices