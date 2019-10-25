|
MITCHELL Gordon Thompson (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in his 100th year, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, much loved husband of the late Marion, father of Doreen, Colin and Anne, grandad to Louise, David, Ian, Melissa, Shelley, Ellis and Keir and a great-grandad to Leo, Eleanor and Freddy. Funeral to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Friday, November 1, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, can be made on retiral of service in aid of Poppyscotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 25, 2019