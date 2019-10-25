Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Thompson MITCHELL

Notice Condolences

Gordon Thompson MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL Gordon Thompson (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in his 100th year, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, much loved husband of the late Marion, father of Doreen, Colin and Anne, grandad to Louise, David, Ian, Melissa, Shelley, Ellis and Keir and a great-grandad to Leo, Eleanor and Freddy. Funeral to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Friday, November 1, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, can be made on retiral of service in aid of Poppyscotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.