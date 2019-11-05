Home

LYALL Gordon (Drylaw)
Peacefully, on Monday, October 28, 2019, surrounded by his family, Gordon, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Gordon, Deborah and Kathryn, proud and doting grandad of Lucie, Casey and Poppy and a dear brother and uncle. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, November 12, at 4 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only. A collection in memory of Gordon will be taken for St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 5, 2019
