|
|
|
ROBINSON Gordon Grieve (Joppa)
Peacefully, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Gordon, beloved husband of the late Ann, father of Sacha and Charis, father-in-law to Paul and Warren, wee grandad of Michael, Stella, Katrina and Evan. Dearly loved and missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, December 24, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of Dog and Cat Home Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 17, 2019