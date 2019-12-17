Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Grieve ROBINSON

Notice Condolences

Gordon Grieve ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON Gordon Grieve (Joppa)
Peacefully, on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Gordon, beloved husband of the late Ann, father of Sacha and Charis, father-in-law to Paul and Warren, wee grandad of Michael, Stella, Katrina and Evan. Dearly loved and missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, December 24, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of Dog and Cat Home Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -