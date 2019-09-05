|
|
|
FOULKES Glenn George (Mountcastle)
Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on August 26, 2019, Glenn, much loved son of Roddy and Julie, adored brother of Iona, cherished grandson, nephew, cousin and a true friend to many.
A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Saturday, September 14, at 10 am, followed by an interment in Portobello Cemetery, 200 Milton Road East, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made on retiral in aid of Pilmeny Youth Centre Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 5, 2019