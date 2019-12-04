|
WYNESS Gillian Rachael
(nee Colvin) (Dolphinton)
Left us peacefully, in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on November 23, 2019. Beautiful wife to Ion, loved mother of Kieran and Lauren, beloved daughter to Ann and sister to Suzanne. Her service will be in the Main Chapel, Mortonhall Crematorium, at 11 am, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. All who knew her are welcome and please wear a touch of colour for her. No flowers please. If you would like, please donate in her memory to the SSPCA. Our Gilli will be hugely missed by us all.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 4, 2019