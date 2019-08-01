Home

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
16:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
HALL Gillian (Leith / Goldenacre / Colorado)
Peacefully, at home, on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, much loved daughter to Chris and the late Nan, loving sister to Stephen, sister-in-law to Carol and devoted auntie to Luke and Amy, beloved niece, cousin and life long friend to many throughout the world.
Forever in our hearts.
A service will be held on Monday, August 5, at 4 pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to local Cancer charities.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 1, 2019
